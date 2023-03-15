Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 347 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

