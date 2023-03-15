Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $775,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.61. 528,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,553. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

