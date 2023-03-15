Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,583. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.07. The firm has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

