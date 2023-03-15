OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) VP Steven James Tsimbinos Acquires 2,000 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 309,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,383,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 724,377 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

