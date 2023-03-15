Ontology (ONT) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $180.39 million and $23.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,668.08 or 0.06770110 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00064095 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00051469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

