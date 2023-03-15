Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Opsens Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,873. Opsens has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

