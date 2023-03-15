Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.86

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.96. Optiva shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Optiva Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

About Optiva

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

