Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Organigram by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Organigram by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Organigram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,125. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organigram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Company Profile

