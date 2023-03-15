Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.87

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 187105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.03.
Organigram Stock Down 3.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.23.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
