Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.87

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 187105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.03.

Organigram Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.23.

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$43.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.43 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

