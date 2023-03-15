Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
ORN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
