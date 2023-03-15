Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Articles

