Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Gap Down to $89.49

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.49, but opened at $82.65. Ormat Technologies shares last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 479,176 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

