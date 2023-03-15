Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.80

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$44.80 and last traded at C$44.93, with a volume of 304821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.61.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$62.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
