Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93.
About Oxford Lane Capital
