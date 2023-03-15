Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

