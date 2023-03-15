Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
OXLCN stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
