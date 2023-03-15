Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:OXLCP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $25.04.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
