Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

