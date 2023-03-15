PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $27.00.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About PacWest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

