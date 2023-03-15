Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 4,035,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,052. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

See Also

