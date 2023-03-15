PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.78 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.45-$0.50 EPS.
PagerDuty Stock Down 0.0 %
PD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 2,212,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,734. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
