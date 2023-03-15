Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 186,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Palisade Bio Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PALI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,551. The firm has a market cap of $932,800.00, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

