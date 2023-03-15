Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Noked Israel Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 322.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 4.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $23,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,089 shares of company stock worth $27,379,562 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.68. 1,739,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,515.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

