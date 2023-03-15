Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $183.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,515.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $27,379,562. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

