Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 859,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 12.0 %

About Panbela Therapeutics

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,734. The stock has a market cap of $497,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

(Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.