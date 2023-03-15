PancakeSwap Price Hits $3.78 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00015316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $683.29 million and $58.41 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 372,649,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,796,911 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

