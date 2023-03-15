Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

PTRS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 11,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Partners Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

