Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $209.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

