Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 360,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,645. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

