Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $82.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

