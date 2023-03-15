Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.