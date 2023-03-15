Patrick Decker Sells 56,298 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xylem Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of XYL traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. 1,236,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 535.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 78,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 66,517 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

