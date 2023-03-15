Paul Cmrlec Acquires 620,000 Shares of Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Rating) insider Paul Cmrlec acquired 620,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,620.00 ($21,080.00).

Pantoro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Pantoro

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Nicolsons Project located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Pacific Niugini Limited and changed its name to Pantoro Limited in December 2015.

