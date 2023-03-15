PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $38.08. 628,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,562,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

PBF Energy Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

