Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Pearson has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 940 ($11.46) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.52) to GBX 915 ($11.15) in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,020.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

