Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,373. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

