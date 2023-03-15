Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 32,125 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the quarter. FB Financial comprises about 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,668.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FB Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

FBK stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. 70,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,390. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

