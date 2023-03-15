Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200,302 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.38% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 689,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

