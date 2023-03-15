Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.26% of Middlesex Water worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,016,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Middlesex Water stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. 40,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

