Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at $15,526,707.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,373. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

