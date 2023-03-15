Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy comprises 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

