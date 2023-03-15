Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $8.71 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after buying an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after buying an additional 583,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,591 shares of company stock valued at $694,814. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Trading Down 2.4 %

PRGO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,248. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

