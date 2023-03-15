Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.16% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $203,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $57.86. 297,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

