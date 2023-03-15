Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 6.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

ACGL stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.75. 994,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

