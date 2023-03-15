Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 15,401 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. Lantheus accounts for about 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.26% of Lantheus worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $751,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,397 shares in the company, valued at $53,738,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $751,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,397 shares in the company, valued at $53,738,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,801 shares of company stock worth $11,138,348 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. 259,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.76 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

