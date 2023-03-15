Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

