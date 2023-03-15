PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.45. 1,813,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,703. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

