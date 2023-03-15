Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Perenti Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUSDF remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Perenti has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perenti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Ltd. is a mining and energy services company, which engages in the provision of exploration, mine development, surfacing and underground mining, and energy and infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Mining Services and Idoba, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

