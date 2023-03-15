Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

