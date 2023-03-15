Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 152.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $489,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,899. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.