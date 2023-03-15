Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.64. 347,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

